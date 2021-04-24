VIDEO: Rep. Jewell Jones feuds with sheriff's deputies after DUI arrest

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Newly released dashcam video shows an Inkster State Representative arguing with law enforcement and urging deputies to call the Director of Michigan State Police following a DUI arrest from earlier this month.

Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, can be heard throughout the video feuding with officers, slurring his speech and frequently asking to be taken home.

Jones was arrested earlier this month after his car was found in a ditch along I-96 in Livingston County. According to State Police, Jones’s blood alcohol content was .19, more than twice the legal limit.

At one point during the arrest, Jones invokes the name of Corporal Joseph Gasper, the director of the Michigan State Police, instructing deputies to call him.

Later, he instructs the deputy to call "Joe."

"Tell Joe who you got, and call (expletive) Joe. I’m not sure he’s up or not. If he’s not up, wake him up," he said. "Tell Joe who you have, tell Joe who you have handcuffed. Okay? And then, let me know you have me handcuffed, and let him know I’d like to go home. After that, let me go (expletive) home."

Jones was charged last week with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Video from the Michigan State Police, who was first to arrive to the scene, has not yet been released.

A police report from the arrest indicates that Jones threatened to call Governor Whitmer and reminded officers that he had oversight over their budget.

In the video released Friday, Jones can be heard telling deputies: “Y’all don’t know who y’all dealing with bro.”

At one point, Jones asks deputies to take him to his home or to the Inkster Police Department, where he is an auxiliary officer.

“I can give you my address. You can drop me off at the crib,” he said. “You can drop me off at the station. I don’t give a (expletive), bro. You just let me know what you wanna do.”

Instead, Jones spent the night at the Livingston County jail.

