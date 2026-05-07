Wayne County commissioners want probe into nude images on Sheriff Washington's Facebook

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple Wayne County commissioners on Thursday called on Sheriff Raphael Washington to seek a third-party investigation into who posted multiple nude images to his Facebook account.

Watch Ross Jones' video report:

Wayne Co. commissioners want probe into nude images on Washington's Facebook

On Wednesday, 7 News Detroit reported that Washington said he did not know how a lewd photo of a penis was posted to his personal Facebook page just after midnight last Thursday.

Previously in June of 2024, an eight-second video of a naked woman dancing in a hotel room was also seen on Washington’s Facebook account.

Late Wednesday, Washington said he was the victim of a hack.

Both images were posted for several minutes before being taken down.

Previous report: Wayne Co. Sheriff Raphael Washington denies posting nude photo, video to his Facebook

Wayne Co. Sheriff Washington denies posting nude photo, video to his Facebook

“An investigation I’m sure should happen,” Commissioner Angelique Peterson-Mayberry said. “So I’m looking for the findings from that investigation.”

Peterson-Mayberry was joined by Commissioners Sam Baydoun, Alex Garza and David Knezek in urging the sheriff to order a probe into who was responsible for the postings.

“I’m sure he’s going to ask them to look into it, because that’s troubling to see that,” Knezek said.

“As the chief law enforcement officer for the county, you’re held to a different standard,” Garza said.

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Following the report Wednesday night, Washington took to Facebook.

“Last week, I became aware of an inappropriate image that speared on my…personal Facebook account,” Washington said. “I did not post it. Once again my account was hacked. I have taken the steps to secure the account, including changing the appropriate settings.”

At Thursday’s commission meeting, Peterson-Mayberry called the posts “disheartening to see from anyone, whether you hold a position or not.”

When asked if she believed that Washington was hacked, Peterson-Mayberry replied: “Maybe that’s possible.”

But if Washington's account was hacked, there is no sign that he nor his office are trying to find out who’s responsible.

Repeatedly, a sheriff's spokeswoman would not say whether any outside agencies have been asked to investigate the postings.

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Wayne County commissioner calls for ‘changes’ at the top of sheriff’s office

The post featuring a naked woman was made nearly two years ago, but when 7 News Detroit submitted a public records request in March seeking any investigations into the video, the county denied the request stating that no such records exist.

Both Michigan State Police and Detroit police told 7 News Detroit that they’ve not been contacted by Wayne County to look into what the sheriff is deeming a hack.

“I’m sure the sheriff and his team are looking into those things,” Knezek said. “If they’re not, I would encourage them to.”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who led the department for eight years, said Washington has only one option if he wants to restore the public’s confidence, recently shaken by a series of scandals and sexual harassment claims.

“If somebody said I posted something like that, I would want an investigation,” Craig said. “But then I would want to come out and report the findings of that investigation.”

“If you don’t want it investigated, it’s because you’re trying to hide something."

When asked again Thursday if the sheriff’s office has requested any agency to investigate who posted these nude images, spokeswoman Mara MacDonald declined to answer.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.