Wayne County official who pulled gun over can of soda resigns

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The director of Wayne County’s parks division who, along with her husband, pulled a gun inside a gas station following an argument over a can of soda, has resigned from her position with the county.

Alicia Bradford had been suspended without pay from her $146,000 a year county job after the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office charged her and her husband with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

RELATED: Wayne Co. official charged after pulling gun during husband's brawl over soda

Wayne Co. official charged after pulling gun during husband's brawl over soda

A county spokesman declined to comment on Bradford’s resignation.

Her stepping down follows charges filed in January after a fight between her husband, Larry Bradford, and another man after midnight at a BP gas station in Farmington Hills.

The case was recently bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court.

Surveillance video from that night shows Larry Bradford standing at the counter, trying to buy a can of Mountain Dew.

On surveillance video, Larry Bradford can be heard expressing concern that a clerk is charging him tax on the $1.99 soda. In fact, he was being charged a 10-cent bottle deposit fee.

After Bradford and the clerk argue back and forth, another customer standing behind him chimes in, telling him that the clerk has “proof right there on the receipt.”

Bradford tells the man that the argument is “none of your business,” prompting the customer to hurl an expletive, later clenching his fists at his side.

Quickly, according to Farmington Hills police, the two began fighting.

“Larry then engages towards and pushes (the customer) in his throat with his left hand twice,” a Farmington Hills police officer wrote in a report.

“A physical struggle ensued. They are both seen pushing and pulling each other into merchandise racks, knocking various products onto the floor as they struggle.”

At one point, Bradford can be seen using the can of Mountain Dew to strike the other customer, police said.

Larry Bradford would leave the store but return seconds later holding a 9mm handgun that appeared pointed at the customer, according to police, that officers later determined was loaded.

Bradford can then be heard ordering the man to “get on your knees” and apologize. The man does.

Shortly after that, Alicia Bradford is seen entering the gas station, holding her own pistol.

Bradford asked if her husband had been robbed by the man, then said she saw the customer shove her husband out of the gas station.

When the customer tries get stand up from his kneeling position, Alicia Bradford can be heard saying, “No, you’re going to stay down there. You’re going to stay down there” while still holding her gun.

Later, according to Farmington Hills Police, Larry Bradford can be heard shouting, “I should kill you,” and his wife then said, “I could do something to you.”

Alicia Bradford called Farmington Hills police, but when officers arrived, it was Bradford and her husband who they arrested.

The Oakland County prosecutor later charged both with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

Bradford's attorney, Todd Perkins, could not be reached for comment.

Bradford is due back in court on May 6th.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.