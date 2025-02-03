Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Years before Jarvis Butts would be charged by Wayne County’s Prosecutor, accused of killing and sexually abusing Na’Ziyah Harris, relatives of the 13-year-old say they filed multiple reports with Children's Protective Services raising concerns about Butts.

A 7 News Detroit investigation finds that Butts was named in at least five CPS complaints since 2015, including one that alleged Butts had inappropriately touched Na'Ziyah Harris in 2022.

While multiple complaints alleged improper touching or raised concerns about possible molestation, none substantiated sexual abuse.

Kewana Morton and her cousin, Jernell, who asked that her last name not be used, are both relatives of Na’Ziyah.

In February of 2022, Jernell says she learned of allegations of improper touching involving Butts and other children. She says she was told about the claims while talking to her niece, Butts’ girlfriend, and that the alleged victims were Na’Ziyah and two other children.

She says she took the claims seriously, in part, because Butts was on the sex offender registry, having spent more than eight years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“I was like, 'oh my God. I was not crazy,” Jernell said. “This needs to be looked into.”

She held off on alerting authorities, she said, because her niece said she would report the claims to police. But weeks later, Jernell said, she alerted Child Protective Services. Her complaint came in on April 13, 2022.

“There was an incident at a birthday party,” the complaint reads. “One of the children that attended the party accused Jarvis of sexual abuse. Na’ziyah and (name withheld) reported that Jarvis touched both of them inappropriately as well. Jarvis touched (name withheld) in her private area and it hurt.”

Jernell made the complaint over the phone.

“They basically told me if they needed me for anything else, they would reach out,” she said, adding that she was not contacted by CPS again.

The next day, Jernell would receive a text from her niece – Butts’ girlfriend – confirming that she’d been contacted by CPS.

“CPS called me,” the text reads. “They called about the well-being of my kids…then they called back to get Jarvis info.”

A CPS spokeswoman wouldn’t tell 7 News Detroit if investigators ever questioned Na’Zaiyah Harris about the allegations that she was touched, or whether they notified police, citing state and federal law.

But it wasn’t the only CPS complaint naming Jarvis Butts.

Kewana Morton said she heard about the same allegations against Butts, from a conversation with his girlfriend. Two months after her cousin’s call to CPS, she filed her own complaint.

“I told them that there’s a problem and they need to be aware of it. I’m 90% sure that there’s sexual abuse going on within the home,” Morton said.

“Did you specifically mention Jarvis by name?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“Yes, absolutely,” she replied.

Internal CPS records obtained by 7 News Detroit show that investigators looked into a complaint in June of 2022, conducting a face-to-face interview with Butts, who strongly denied the allegation.

A forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim and “no disclosures” were made, records show. CPS said the home was clean and free of observed safety concerns. The allegation was denied and assigned a “low risk level.”

It’s one of at least five complaints filed with CPS naming Jarvis Butts since 2015, according to records obtained by 7 News Detroit. The complaints allege concerns about possible molestation, physical abuse or living conditions.

Many of the complaints were generic and none substantiated that Butts was improperly touching children.

Just over a year after the last complaint on record, Jarvis Butts would be charged with sexually assaulting and murdering Na’Ziyah Harris.

“I’m brokenhearted, because this could have been prevented. All of it,” Morton said. “All of it could have been prevented.”

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Na'Ziyah Harris. While we can’t discuss specific cases due to state and federal laws, MDHHS is deeply committed to ensuring the health and safety of all children.”

Attorneys for Jarvis Butts declined to comment on the prior complaints filed against him, citing Butts’ ongoing criminal case.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.