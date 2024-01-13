MDOT's command & control center keeping close watch on road conditions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's Southeast Michigan's first winter storm this season, and at Michigan Department of Transportation's command and control center, 47-year-old John Rudder has an important task.

"My goal, basically right now, is to find incidents that haven't been reported yet," Rudder said.

From crashes to weather and everything in between. John monitors it all as a control room specialist.

"The best part about working here, is getting to work with the cameras and our partners like the Michigan State Police," Rudder said.

This 24/7 facility is also called the Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center. And MDOT's Diane Cross says over 300 cameras across metro Detroit freeways are closely monitored on 30 giant screens.

"In the summer, we are looking at construction projects and making sure they are set up safely," Cross said. "If there are any crashes, we are dealing with that, in the winter like today we are looking at icy ramps or crashes where we need 911 involved."

"With the current storm system, what are you seeing?" asked 7 Action News.

"The big problem was Friday night with the number of crashes. So far Saturday has been a good day. We've been pretty fortunate that despite the cold temperatures, we didn't get any new snow, and a lot of people stayed home, so the roads have been in good shape," Cross said.

The state-of-the-art facility also controls over 100 dynamic message signs and reads data from nearly 350 sensors. When a situation is detected, John and his colleagues alert the nearest state, county, or local entities to assist.

"There are times, if there are multiple incidents, that may seem overwhelming," Rudder said. "But for the most part, it's a job, and everyone has a role to play. And as a team, we get it done."

"Do friends and family call you for the inside scoop?" asked 7 Action News.

"Yes, we all have people calling to find out what the traffic is like," Rudder said.

But Diane says motorists still have a role to play, especially during a storm.

"You have to keep both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel," Cross said. Because even if you know how to drive in bad weather. You need to remember the guy next to you probably doesn't or is distracted. So you will have to drive defensively. Just like knowing the weather conditions, preparing your car has gas in it."

Meanwhile, regardless of the time of year, Diane also says that if your car is stuck or met with an accident, do not step out of the car because that's the most protected space for you because of the airbags and seatbelts, and call 911.

In the meantime, you can visit MI Drive to get the current road conditions.