'Menorah in the D' illuminates message of peace, love amid growing antisemitism

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks the first of eight nights of Hanukkah.

Several events are being held across southeast Michigan to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

A mother of two and a proud Michigander, Aliza Brachaklein is one of eight lamplighters selected this year to light the 26-feet tall Menorah in downtown Detroit.

"I'm very excited, my friends and family are going to be here, and I just can't wait to see them, and I'm so excited to spread that light and joy," said Brachaklein.

Lighting the Menorah is extra special for Aliza, because not only did the 37-year-old get married during Hanukkah, but she also gets to celebrate diversity.

"I know we have this stereotype that Jews look like one group of people. However, we have many Jews who look different and come from different backgrounds from all over the world," said Brachaklein.

But this year, the Jewish community says the need to light the candles is greater than ever with the rise of antisemitic feelings across the nation.

The Anti-Defamation League reports more incidents of harassment, vandalism, and violence committed against Jews in 2021 than in any other year on record. In fact, Michigan recorded the fifth highest number of cases.

Earlier this month, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township.

7 Action News reporter, Faraz Javed asked Aliza "With antisemitic incidents on the rise, does it change how Hanukkah is celebrated this year?

"It does not affect the way I celebrate Hanukkah; it only makes me stronger. I feel that when we have difficult times, now is the time to come out, celebrate and keep the tradition going. And that's what I want to try to do," said Brachaklein.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov has been marking Menorah in the D for the past 12 years. And He believes in eliminating darkness by lighting a candle.

"Children have to grow up to know that the world is not a jungle, there is a God, and we have to become ethical and moral individuals, and if they are educated from when they are young, they would grow up and be a better human being," said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, Vice President, Chabad Lubavitch.

"What do you tell people who don't understand the religion, or don't understand the purpose behind Hanukkah, or even some who might have antisemitic feelings? What would you tell them?" asked Javed.

"I would tell them just get to know someone who is Jewish. It may help you understand who they are and just shine a light and just keep diversity going and we can eliminate hatred," said Brachaklein.

Meanwhile, visit menorahinthed.com to find a Hanukkah celebration near you.