DETROIT (WXYZ) — Defending champion Andrew Bowman of Ferndale crossed the finish line first in the men's division of the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday, completing the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 10 seconds.

Metro Detroit runner Andrew Bowman wins Detroit Free Press Marathon for second straight year

The 31-year-old runner improved his time by more than a minute from last year's victory, despite challenging weather conditions that included wind and rain throughout the race.

"As hard as this course was, sometimes the battle is just finishing. So even just to get to the finish line is relief and to get to my wife and my baby," Bowman said.

This year's race held special significance for Bowman, whose wife Sydney won the women's division in 2024. Sydney cheered him on from the sidelines while holding their 3-week-old son Liam.

"I was just so relieved to see him turn that corner. And I mean, I knew he was, I knew he was going to win," Sydney Devore-Bowman said.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon, now in its 48th year, drew more than 26,000 runners from all 50 states and 40 countries. The international course takes participants over the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, through Windsor's redeveloped neighborhoods, and back into the United States via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

"Any time we were coming south, that wind was like stand-up wind," Bowman said about the weather challenges.

Despite his victory, Bowman narrowly missed the 2:16 qualifying mark for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. However, he remains optimistic about future opportunities.

"He's definitely getting less sleep, but he jokes that he has dad strength now, and so that's trumping the lack of sleep, I guess," Sydney said about how becoming a father has affected her husband's training.

In the women's division, Christina Welsh of St. Petersburg, Florida, won with a time of 2 hours, 46 minutes and 59 seconds.

Sydney, who cannot compete this year due to recently giving birth, is already looking ahead to next year's race.

"Oh, yeah. I feel like I want that course record just as much as Andy wants the course record. Now I feel like the fire is growing because I'm watching, you know, watching everybody this year," she said.

Both Andrew and Sydney work as coaches in the Detroit area and are committed to building up the local running community.

"This is an amazing event, and with my wife and I, we're coaches in this area, and we just want to build up the local community. This is our city, and we want to raise it up as best we can," Bowman said.

When asked what people should take away from his journey, Bowman emphasized the importance of enjoying the sport.

"The sport's not worth doing if you don't enjoy it. So always got to find the silver lining," he said.

