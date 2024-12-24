Metro Detroiters take on favorite spots for last minute shopping

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The day before Christmas was busy across Metro Detroit as shoppers searched for last minute items to make their holiday complete.

At Dearborn Sausage Company, customers were busy grabbing spiral ham and kielbasa.

WXYZ

"Leading up to Christmas is what we like to call here organized chaos,” joked General Manager Keith Woloszyk. "Just yesterday alone we had like 1500 customers through the store. Each day builds up. The day before that might’ve been like 700, the day before that 600 and then the madness hits.”

Raymond Pollard was one of those shoppers who visit every year.

WXYZ

“We’re actually celebrating our son Arthur's 6th birthday today and so we wanted to come out and celebrate with him and pick up some last minute dinner items for Christmas,” said Pollard. “Instead of trying to go through the super markets and wait in line there and not necessarily be able to find a ham we just come out here and we can always get a ham.”

In Sterling Heights Farhat Sweets was filled with customers looking for freshly baked goods.

WXYZ

"A lot of people get together today, they grab their sweets to go to family members houses and we're also open tomorrow which is Christmas day and we have to open tomorrow because if we don't we're closing the door to about five thousand customers," said Rachid Farhat owner at Farhat Sweets.

He says Christmas Day is also the day for visiting family in middle eastern culture.

Germaine Gewargis grabbed an assortment of goods as she does every holiday since her son's baptism 12 years ago.

WXYZ

"Every Christmas, every Easter, every wedding anniversary,” said Gewargis. “I was gonna wait until tomorrow but to be honest with you, throw them in the oven two or three minutes they’re as good as fresh.”

