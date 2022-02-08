Michigan front-line worker becomes local star after announcing 94th Oscar nominees

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The biggest moment of the awards season is a step closer as the 94th Oscar nominations were announced this morning both online and on ABC network.

Besides the major snubs and surprises, the broadcast was extra special for Michiganders as a front-line health care worker in Troy was given the honor to announce one of the coveted categories.

The lucky star, Chantia Bobo Harden, works as a physician assistant at Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

The 39-year-old feels a health care worker’s job is never-ending. And here in Michigan, the pandemic has kept them all on their feet.

"I’m really proud of Michigan for fighting this and standing together to work toward to ending this pandemic," Bobo Harden said.

But when the mother of two got the opportunity to announce the Oscar nominees for achievement in music, Bobo Harden was over the moon.

"I feel so grateful, so humbled and privileged. Like it's outside of what we do every day," Bobo Harden said.

The thought of going live and being seen by millions around the world was nerve-wracking, to say the least.

"I could feel everyone is getting nervous, but as soon as it comes on, it was like let's go, we are here," Bobo Harden said.

Two weeks ago, Bobo Harden got a call from her cousin who works as an executive producer in Los Angeles, California asking if she would like to be part of the broadcast, as this year the vision was to highlight health care workers.

"I was driving and I had to pull my car over and said interested? Yes, of course," Bobo Harden said.

And the rest became history. When asked if she was hoping to wear a red-carpet gown, Bobo Harden said, "To be honest, when my cousin called me, that’s exactly what I thought."

Even though she didn’t get to dress up like a Hollywood star, wearing her finest scrubs, surrounded by her colleagues and representing Michigan is what made Bobo Harden a local celebrity.

"I honestly, I don’t even know if it's settled in, I got to watch it," Bobo Harden said.

Meanwhile, Bobo Harden is ready to ditch her scrubs for a red-carpet gown as she secretly wishes to be invited to announce the winner of the category on March 27 when the Oscars ceremony takes place in LA.