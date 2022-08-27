Michigan hits record year for apple crops, best time for cider-related products

It’s not fall yet, but the cider season has kicked off a little earlier than usual here in Michigan.

That’s because this year is turning out to be one of the best for apple farmers. Co-owner of Blake Family of Companies, Paul Blake, says it’s the best he has seen in 45 years.

"We did not have a spring frost this year, we had perfect weather for pollination the bees worked well, and we’ve had plenty of moisture this summer, as you can look around here the apples just look gorgeous," Blake said.

With a new variety of apples to be picked every week, Ray Blake says this year folks are in for a treat.

"This season will help us produce more, as well as keep costs down as well as the flavor being better as it has more energy from the tree," Ray Blake, Manager, Blake’s Lyon Twp., added

According to the Michigan Apple Committee this year the state is expected to harvest over 29 million bushels of apples. Compared to last year’s 15.6 million bushels.

Paul says Michigan's apple industry contributes to the state's economy and is adding on every year.

As per US Department of Agriculture stats, Michigan is the 3rd highest apple-producing state after Washington and New York.

Meanwhile, Michigan's cider season is on until Halloween.