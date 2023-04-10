Muslim Dearborn police officers honor the month of Ramadan while on the job

A police officer's job requires dedication, stamina, and staying calm under pressure while protecting and serving the people first.

In Dearborn, the requirements are being tested further as some of their finest uphold the law while fasting for over 14 hours during the month of Ramadan.

"This job is so unpredictable. Every second of it, you might be addressing one thing, and something else may come up," said Corporal Farhat.

Corporal Farhat was 15 years old when he emigrated from Lebanon. Today, the 36-year-old is a proud Michigander and a father of two who holds true to his Muslim faith. The 7-year Dearborn Police Department veteran has never skipped a fast on the job.

"You got to deal with a lot of stress in this job, from not eating or drinking water all day. Usually, you get a little headache, and now you have to deal with other stressful situations, and that headache becomes more painful," said Corporal Farhat.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims don't eat or drink from dawn to sunset. Dearborn Police Department has 189 sworn-in officers, and 33 of them are Muslims, including Chief Issa Shahin.

"Male, female, Muslim, Christian, Jews. We are a very diverse department, and it's a priority that we reflect our community," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"How challenging does it get for Muslim officers on the job?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News reporter.

"It's tough. I remember when I was in a scout car, especially during the summer when you had long hot days, You would be ready to eat for iftar, and then you might have a crash or shoplifting or a fight, unfortunately, in our line of work, I'm sure across the globe, doctors, firefighters and police officer, emergencies in their job take priority," said Chief Shahin.

Body cam footage shared by Dearborn Police shows another Muslim Dearborn officer chasing a suspect on foot while fasting. Chief Shahin says the officer fulfilled his duty even knowing that the next sip of water was only after sunset.

"It's in line with the precepts of Ramadan is all about. The idea of sacrifice, reflection, and thinking of those that are less fortunate than yourself, so it kind of reminds you of it in that moment as well," said Chief Shahin

Meanwhile, from traffic stops to vehicle accidents, Corporal Farhat continues to respond to emergencies.

"She admitted to being fast, as she is making the left turn, she struck the wall, got back, and went over the curb," said Corporal Farhat.

"when you come out to these incidents, and you're able to help people, does it make your job worth it?" asked Faraz Javed.

"100% this is what I'm here for. My main goal is to protect and serve," said Corporal Farhat.

During the month of Ramadan, Dearborn Police Department has increased patrols in neighborhoods and is also assisting 10 Mosques in the city.