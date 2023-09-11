New Stem Center planned for De La Salle Collegiate after donation

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A plan is underway to unlock opportunities in the fields of science, technology and math. The initiative is a commitment to students, taking shape thanks to a large donation, from an alumn at De La Salle Collegiate in Warren.

“The competitive spirit helps lift us up, brings us together and helps to unify us.” says student Gabe Enghauser.

He hopes to work for NASA one day, and says the recent multi million dollar donation by graduate Steve McShane to build a state of the art STEM center, will open countless doors of opportunity.

McShane is a class of 1961 graduate, and President and CEO of battery management company Midtronics.

“That commitment on their part is what really motivated me to make that commitment, and I do believe that opportunities in the world are so amazing and significant with advanced in technology.” said McShane, who is proud of his early years at the school.

His own story began at the school, then to the University of Michigan, where he obtained an MBA before founding his company in 1984.

His company now possesses more than 200 patents and works closely with EV technology for the auto industry.

“We recognize like all industries are, that it’s very difficult to find engineers, we are not producing enough technical talent in engineering, science and mathematics," McShane said.

School President Larry Rancilio has expressed gratitude, for what the donation means to students and staff.

“Every time I’ve spoken with Steve, his committee has carried over to having the best individuals not only in leadership, but who’s touching the lives of these kids on a daily basis.” Rancilio said.

Plans are to begin construction in June 2024.

“It inspires me to give back to my school and do something like this, to help future students at De La Salle," Enghauser said.