Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer on why rural Michigan matters too

The race for Michigan’s next governor hasn’t really started heating up yet. But as sure as the sun rises and sets each day, it will! So this is a good time to have a thoughtful conversation with those who want to be the highest elected official of the Great Lakes State.

All year long, I’ll be conducting in-depth, one-on-one interviews with the various candidates. It will be a part of our Channel 7 Democracy 2018 political initiative coverage. Last month, I sat down with Lt. Governor Brian Calley, a Republican. This morning at 10 o’clock on Spotlight on the News, I’ll talk with attorney Gretchen Whitmer, the former Michigan Senate Minority Leader, and a Democrat who makes her home in East Lansing. From why she wants to be elected governor to the Michigan State University sex abuse scandal, our conversation covers a lot of ground.

As we get closer to the Michigan Primary Election, attack ads will abound and the race will take on a much different tone. That’s politics as usual. And, as expected, the lion’s share of political campaign dollars will be spent in metropolitan markets where the state’s largest population lives and works. But as candidates travel the upper and lower peninsulas, they won’t lose site of the importance of Michigan as a geographically diverse state where agriculture and rural living is at the heart of our economy and history.

You can see Whitmer’s entire Spotlight interview this morning or whenever you want on WXYZ.com