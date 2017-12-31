WXYZ Detroit - As Detroit works its way back to national prominence and respect, what role will the Motor City's rich musical history play? That's a question I recently put to Oliver Ragsdale, Jr., president of Detroit's well established Carr Center., Ragsdale made it clear that music, dance and the visual arts touch our everyday lives in ways that most people take for granted.

You can see my entire interview with Ragsdale and the Carr Center's intergenerational jazz ensemble under the Spotlight on the News section of WXYZ.com. It's a great way to end 2017 and kickoff 2018. Happy New Year!