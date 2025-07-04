Oakland County Sheriff's Office increases water patrols for July 4th weekend

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is increasing its patrols this holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water.

Many people are out on the water to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office wants to ensure people are doing so safely.

Watch Demetrios' full story in the video player below

Oakland County Sheriff's Office participating in Operation Dry Water to curb impaired driving on the water

"We certainly want people to come out on the water and Oakland County's got a lot of great waterways, and a lot of great activities going on, but we want people to have a safe weekend," Lt. Brian Burwell of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office marine unit is participating in Operation Dry Water, a weekend-long campaign to keep impaired boaters off the waterways.

"We're looking for people who are obviously operating under the influence, we're looking for reckless behavior, we're looking for people who are making decisions," Burwell said.

As Oakland County deputies cruised Cass Lake on Friday, it was also an opportunity to teach boaters the rules of the water.

"A lot of it is just informing people, they're trying to do the right thing but they're just misinformed," Burwell said.

Another focus for law enforcement is life jackets. Burwell says in 2024 there were 13 drownings on lakes. There was also one drowning as recently as this June.

"Swimming in designated swim areas is so important. Making sure those life jackets are in good working order, they're not ripped, the flotation is not compromised," Burwell said.

To ensure everyone gets home safely, people are urged to avoid distractions while at the helm of a boat.

"Just like in a vehicle, people are texting and driving, they're texting and operating boats. Put those cell phones down," Burwell said.

The Oakland Sheriff's Office also offers free boater safety classes.

