Rash of violence leaves two dead in Detroit as police investigate

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Public outcry is taking place over a spree of shootings this weekend in Detroit, including one fatal, along with a deadly stabbing. This happened at several different scenes across the city, with six victims shot in total.

A shooting has happened on Fullerton and an assault. Police say it was about 6:30 am, with no arrests. No motive. Both victims are stable in recovery. “This cannot be our reality for 2023.” says faith leader Pastor Mo Hardwick.

Condemning the shootings, he is now calling on coaches, relatives, teachers and others to organize and speak up against crime. Crime that includes another double shooting at 5:45 am, on Central. Police say no arrests made there, and victims are stable. Also, at 11:30 pm, police say a victim was stabbed to death on Standbury with no arrests.

“It has to be all hands on deck. Violence has made its mark and said it’s going to be present. Peace and safety have to make their mark.” says Pastor Mo.

Lastly, at 1:42 am today, 3 more people were shot at East Warren and East Outer Drive.

Police say it happened at a New Year’s Eve party. Two victims are recovering, but one died from their injuries. No arrests there either, according to police.

“Every pastor. Church. Coach. Activists. Brothers and cousins. Every point of the community must step up.” adds Pastor Mo.

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve these cases, and so far all of them are very active tonight.