Scary movie fans excited for Motor City Horror Convention & Film Festival

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — This weekend, the 2nd annual Motor City Horror Convention & Film Festival kicked off at the Sheraton Hotel in Romulus.

Excited fans spent hours getting their scary make-up for the event.

Besides dressing up as horror movie characters, folks can also meet their favorite horror movie stars.

Trick 'R Treat actor Samm Todd says she loves conventions like these for the fans but still gets the jitters from seeing all the horror movie memorabilia.

"Sort of reminding myself, of the truth of cinema, and the effects, and I'm going to be ok, and that mask is not going to pop off the wall to freak me out," said Todd.

Over 80 vendors are taking part this year. One of them is Chris Crupi. He makes zombie-inspired props from recycled Halloween skeletons and decorations.

"This is more or less on the fly process," said Crupi, owner of Decompositions.

The majority of Chris' customers are at various haunted attractions across Michigan.

"I never thought I would do something like this at this scale, its like a coping mechanism," said Crupi.

After suffering from PTSD, Chris left the military when he was 34. The father of two didn't want the condition to define him, so Chris tried his hands at odd jobs. It was the film program at Eastern Michigan University that helped to channel his passion.

"It gives me peace to do this stuff, it also gives me more time to spend with my kids," said Crupi.

Now, Chris' full-time job is scaring people.

"When you get the reaction, this is sick, or a few choice words... That's the response I'm going for," said Crupi.

The Motor City Horror Convention & Film Festival wraps up on April 16.

For more details, visit motorcitylegacy.com