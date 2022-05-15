Shelby Township teen becomes best-selling author with his children’s book about autism

(WXYZ) — From being an Eagle Scout to an A-grade student and even a gifted drummer, Grant Harrison has a lot to be proud of, but for this 17-year-old, his biggest accomplishment is writing a top-selling children's book.

"People in the community have been reaching out to me saying how inspirational it is, and how literally they were crying while reading it, and I’m like this is a lot bigger than I thought it would be," said Grant Harrison, best-selling author on Amazon.

‘Will You Be My Friend’ takes readers back to when Grant participated in a school talent show, excited to showcase his drumming skills but overwhelmed by his battle with Asperger’s Syndrome.

"I had anxiety, fidgeting, and ... so it's about overcoming all that with the help of your friends and family and just persevering," said Grant.

And with the support of his family, especially his mom, Grant continues to conquer challenges.

"I think I interpret a lot of stuff differently, like the world around me differently, like I think of different solutions, or I think of different ways around a problem, so it's like deviating from what most people do," he said.

Meanwhile, in the literary world, with over 500 books sold since April 1, critics are also giving him a thumbs up. As for which part in the book hits home, Grants says it's the second page.

"It's my mom telling me, 'you are a very special person, you should always remember that. And remember that there is nothing we can’t handle together,'" said Grant.

Grant plans to write more books in the future, but with a scholarship from Oakland University, for now, he is excited to pursue computer science and music.

"My husband and I, we are ecstatic at this point. Because it shows Grant that you set your goals, you dream big, you can hit it," said Tracy Harrison, Grant's mother.

'Will You Be My Friend? Based On A True Story Through The Eyes And Ears of Autism' is available on Amazon for paperback and ebook.

