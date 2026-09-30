Sterling Heights launches $10M Clinton River Road project to boost safety near high school

STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — A $10 million road improvement project is underway in Sterling Heights, bringing safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements to a 4.5-mile stretch of Clinton River Road between Van Dyke Avenue and Hayed Road.

The Clinton River Road project, which broke ground last week, includes a new traffic signal, new asphalt pavement, sidewalk upgrades, and underground utility and drainage improvements. The project is funded through state road funding and congressionally designated spending sponsored by Congressman John James.

Henry Ford II High School sits in the center of the project area, and city officials say safety around the school was a top priority in the planning process.

Get a Look at the Project in the Video Player Below

City Engineer Brent Bashaw said the new traffic signal near the school is one of the project's most significant additions.

"One of the new exciting improvements we're doing is a new traffic signal," Bashaw said.

He said underground work will also be a major focus this construction season.

"Replacing some problematic sanitary sewers, replacing deteriorated water main in the area as well, the underground infrastructure will start this year — it's a significant part of the project," Bashaw said.

For Jennifer Milke, a marketing teacher at Henry Ford II High School who has worked there for 14 years, the improvements are long overdue.

"On school days it gets very busy, I come very early in the morning to avoid the traffic," Milke said.

Milke said congestion around the school is a daily challenge, and the lack of designated crossing areas creates safety concerns for students.

"There's a lot of congestion before and after school," Milke said.

"Pedestrian crosswalks would be amazing because a lot of times kids are just darting across the street because there's nowhere to cross right, so now they kind of wait for cars to stop or see where they can go," Milke said.

Lola Hess, a parent, teacher, and head volleyball coach at Henry Ford II High School, said she welcomes the changes.

"As a parent I'm excited, because we have so many new drivers," Hess said.

Hess said the road's role as the sole access point to the school makes the upgrades especially important.

"Clinton River Road is the only way in and out of the high school, so the traffic in the morning and end of day is pretty significant, there's a lot of safety concerns so really excited about the changes that will be made," Hess said.

Milke said she believes the full scope of improvements will benefit the broader community.

"I definitely think re-doing the roads, and making all the improvements will help with the wear and tear of cars as well as driving for parents, teachers, and the community," Milke said.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

