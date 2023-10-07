Watch Now
Taylor Fire Department investigating after large fire at Princeton Square Apartments

Officials tell us no one was injured & five cats were saved
Fire photo Taylor 10072023.jpg
Jerry Swantner
Posted at 6:33 PM, Oct 07, 2023
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Fire Department is investigating after a large fire broke out at Princeton Square Apartments.

Authorities say the fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. TFD responded to the fire quickly, with the Brownstown Fire Department assisting.

The department confirmed to 7 Action News that no residents or firefighters were injured. Firefighters were able to rescue five cats from the flames.

Fire officials will continue to investigate the incident, but the department told us they believe the fire possibly started because a resident was barbecuing out on the balcony of their apartment.

