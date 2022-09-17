Taylor man reported missing found dead

The body of a man who was previously reported missing has been found, according to a facebook post made by The City of Taylor.

The post says that his body was found in a wooded area earlier this weekend. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Kyle Laski, 27, was last seen on September 5 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Police believe he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his disappearance.

In the facebook post, the family Laski said they "would like to thank everyone for attempting to aid in the search for him after he went missing on September 5."