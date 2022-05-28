27th annual Ukrainian Great Lakes soccer tournament kicks off in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s the 27th Ukrainian Great Lakes soccer cup but everyone has one goal.

"I think the purpose is to support Ukraine, everything down here is to support Ukraine," said Lyudmyla Tsikholska, a spectator.

For Lyudmyla Tsikholska, worrying about family and friends back home is sadly a daily practice.

"Like, even today, I was talking to my friend and she was saying that all you do is start your morning checking with what's happening in Ukraine," said Tsikholska.

That’s why Rostyslav Rybak, who is representing the Chicago team, feels the two-day friendly competition is happening at the right time.

"This tournament gives us a chance to forget about the situation over there for two days. To relax a little bit, because every day, every moment you are living with people over there," said Rybak.

There are a total of 26 Ukrainian soccer teams from across the country playing for this cup but, FC Hoverla manager Roman Kravets says, the ultimate prize is to help raise at least $20,000.

"Any dollar you spend here will go to a good cause. We are going to buy vehicles for the military. We are going to buy medical supplies for wounded warriors," Kravets said.

Vehicles are being shipped to assist Ukrainian medics, but more is needed, including used vehicle donations, says Sasha Tkachenko, a volunteer with United Support for Ukraine.

"If you have an old pickup that needs a little bit of work, Tkachenko says, "we can repair that because we do have a shop."

Another way people can contribute to this cause is by purchasing traditional Ukrainian food that will be freshly prepared on-site during the tournament.

United Support for Ukraine has already shipped seven containers, nearly 50 pallets of tactical medicine, and over 1000 individual medical kits to Ukraine from Michigan.

The finals will kick off on May 28th at Dibrova Park in Brighton at noon, but people can still donate by reaching out to United Support for Ukraine at info@usforukraine.net