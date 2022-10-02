U of M nurses vote to ratify new contract

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After working without a contract since July 1, nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to ratify a new agreement.

Voting on the new contract this week concluded tonight, with members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) ratififying the new contract, which runs through March 31, 2026, effective immediately.

The new contract includes an end to mandatory overtime aside from emergency situations, enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios that vary by unit, and wage increases over the next four years.

Those wage increases include:

a 7.5 percent increase in 2022

a 6 percent increase in 2023

a 5 percent increase in 2024

a 4 percent increase in 2025, with a total of 22.5 percent over the life of the contract

a separate new wage scale for nurse practitioners

$5,000 ratification bonus and a $2,000 retention bonus.

This new contract comes after 6 months of negotiations and a tenative agreement made in late September.

“This contract provides important investments in nurses and protections for patients that MNA-UMPNC nurses and our community fought hard for over the past six months,” said Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC. “We’re excited about being able to hold the employer accountable for safe nurse-to-patient ratios and end dangerous mandatory overtime. Strong wage increases and bonuses will help attract and retain the nurses we need to take care of our patients.”