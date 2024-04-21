Verizon welcomes Detroit Lions fans for players meet & greet ahead of NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft just days away, loyal Detroit Lions fans are making their way to line up at Verizon stores, where Detroit Lions stars are making an appearance. From Allen Park to Royal Oak, fans put on the Honolulu Blue, to come and say hi to their favorite players.

Lions Wide Receiver and Detroit’s own Donovan Peoples Jones met with scores of fans for a meet and greet at the Allen Park store on Saturday. About 150 fans posed for photos and received autographs cards from Donovan. A few fans even brought Donovan gifts including some of their own illustrations of the former Cass Tech and Michigan alum.

Also, today more fans were on hand at the Royal Oak Verizon location, for a chance to meet and get an autograph from Lions Star Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs shared his own experience of being drafted and how much being a part of the team has meant, over the course of the last year. Verizon will be holding more events in the days leading up to the draft.

