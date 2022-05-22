Warren woman on a mission to give back to the community after being crowned Miss Voluptuous America

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Amanda Sweet, 32, never thought about participating in a beauty pageant, let alone winning this year’s Miss Voluptuous America title.

"I have no words for the opportunity, I also took home a couple of other categories, I took the runway competition title and also the on-camera title," Sweet said.

After nearly missing the deadline, last month, Amanda was invited to compete in the Miss Voluptuous pageant in Nashville. It was a competition that changed her life and put her on a path to helping others.

"There are people who don’t have socially acceptable plus-size bodies. I know there are people that don't have socially acceptable racial mixes or cultural mixes but those people are on my corner, and I advocate for people like that, and with this title, I get to bring all those people with me," she said.

Raised by a Filipino mother and Jewish father, Amanda saiid she struggled with body image and self-confidence from a young age.

"As an 11-year-old I was on drug and alcohol probation, abusive relationships at 16 , at 21, I thought that was the kind of love and life experience that I deserved because I wasn’t beautiful or didn’t see myself as talented or worthy," Sweet said.

She even took up photography, acting, and singing as a way to battle the negativity.

"I got told by a number of acting coaches that I would always be a side character, and that I should accept that position because at least I got the gig or got the job, and it was so offensive because in my mind I'm the main character in my life," Sweet said.

But now, Amanda is making the world a better place. Recently she hosted a clothing swap event, where 1,600 pounds of clothing was donated to the less fortunate. Amanda has also started coaching, giving clients important lessons on confidence, life, and style.

"Inside there is still that little girl in me that is questioning that if this is even real? But there is the woman in me that has seen this the whole time, so its just melding those two worlds together. And it feels so good to have the strength of my partner, of my family, of my community to hold up, because it's for all of us," she said.

Amanda is hosting a community clothing swap event, The ReVamp on June 11th, to promote sustainable fashion, and all left over clothing will be donating to numerous non-profit groups. To get invovled, drop Amanda an email: amandasweet@bamboodetroit.com