Woman dies in Chesterfield Township crash

Photo courtest of Chesterfield Township Police Department on Facebook
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 27, 2024
CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WXYZ) — A woman died in a crash in Chesterfield Township Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from the township's police department.

It happened at 9 p.m. in the area of Gratitot Avenue and 25 Mile Road. Officers arrived to the scene to find a 39-year-old in her Kia Sedan who had passed away.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, a Ford 250, fled the scene following the incident.

Crash investigators and the Chesterfield Twp Police Detective Bureau are investigating the crash and searching for the man that fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kline at 586-949-3573

