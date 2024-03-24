WWII veteran celebrates 100-year birthday, reflects on service

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thomas Shipley is a shining example of a life being lived to the fullest, and how to have a good time at any age.

His keen sense of humor shined through when I sat down with him before his birthday bash this weekend as well. We met him at the library at All Seasons in Birmingham.

"All i had to do to get famous was just to get old," Shipley said. "It's hard to believe i’m older than most people I see."

To know Thomas is to appreciate all he’s experienced on an incredible journey. Thomas served in the navy during World War II, and became part of the fleet airborne electronic training unit, teaching incoming pilots about radio, radar & cutting edge countermeasures.

His lessons, along with others, helping the U.S. and it’s allies to achieve victory. But the stress of living through war eventually led to a need to stop smoking cigarettes.

“When i was in the navy, i started smoking cigarettes, and smoked for 2 1/2 to 3 packs a day," Shipley said. "That’s from 1946-1960. In 1960 I quit because i was hacking and coughing. Then I started smoking cigars.”

Thomas has also had a remarkable professional business career after serving his country, becoming the owner and president of a machine tool and sales company. Apart from his career, his love of family comes up often in conversation, and that includes his long time love.

“My wife virginia doane was her maiden name. She was the mainstay of the family," Shipley said. "What’s kept me here is my wife being buried here and I've got a site next to her. When I die I'll be buried next to her.”

Thomas tells me he grew up listening to what his mother told him, then later to his wife & now to his loving daughter. There was a beautiful turnout of family and friends, including his son.

Each of these guests came to share a story and take in the moment.

“Their mother really raised them good," Shipley said. "I was busy working and she raised the kids.”

While enjoying the occasional martini, Thomas is beyond proud of the people in his life and expressing gratitude to those who’ve inspired him along the way.

His message to all is to pursue life’s challenges while stopping to enjoy the view along the way.

Family of Thomas Shipley asked us to acknowledge Metro Cars, which donated resources to provide free transportation, for that very special birthday celebration.