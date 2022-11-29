Local nonprofits encourage residents to participate in Giving Tuesday by donating money or time

(WXYZ) — After two of the busiest shopping days of the year, we are now shifting our focus to those wanting to give back.

Giving Tuesday's data commons reports that last year, 85% of people surveyed globally gave back.

And it's not all about cash. Non-monetary donations like volunteering were twice as common. Only 5% of people just gave money.

In downtown Detroit, one nonprofit is encouraging the public to give back to its organization so it can continue to serve the people in the community.

“On average we grant 150 to 160 wishes to very great Michigan children each year,” Ingrid Todt the executive director at Rainbow Connection said.

Rainbow Connection is a nonprofit that makes wishes come true for Michigan children with life-threatening medical conditions.

A wall of smiling faces represents a handful of the 4000 children whom Rainbow Connection has granted wishes for throughout its nearly 50-year history.

“Through this medical journey the families get a lot of rough news and sad news but then we get to walk in...offering that peace, that sunshine, that joy, that rainbow in the storm, is what it’s all about,” Todt said.

And for this Giving Tuesday, Todt is asking the community to grant her wish of donating finances or time to keep the nonprofit's mission going.

“All of it is a very important part of the Rainbow Connection,” she said.

“That’s really where we can use the support,” COO for Jefferson East Inc, a nonprofit that helps keep people in the East Jefferson corridors in their homes, Kenita Harris said.

Her organization needs help with repairs and people to help homeowners apply for grants and programs.

“We are dedicated to fostering inclusive neighborhoods and donations help us to also continue to do that work,” she said.

But right now, across the board, support for charities and nonprofits are waning.

According to philantopy.com, donations are down 7% compared to 2021, and because of inflation, the money they do receive does not stretch as far.

“It’s a very critical need in our area,” Harris said.