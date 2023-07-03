Local organization teaching young Detroiters how to fish in need of new transportation

(WXYZ) — A Detroit non-profit teaching young kids how to fish needs the public's help. "We Fixin to Fish" is facing challenges after their only vehicle remains out of commission.

The organization is nearly a 3-year-old and their truck that helps them transport event supplies is beyond repairs. The organization is now asking for the communities help in acquiring reliable transportation.

Sisters Deborah and Tracey Webb started the non-profit and throughout the summer, they hold free events on Belle Isle showing kids, and adults the ins and outs of fishing.

"A lot of the children in the inner city don't have that opportunity," Tracey said.

Together, they've registered over 3,000 fishermen and women in Michigan. But now, their operations may have to come to a halt because this past month their truck broke down.

"It's so sad to see because that truck had helped us through the times that we are at today," Deborah said.

The sisters affectionately call their truck Beverly Hill Bill truck and say they need something similar to it to keep transporting their supplies and keep their events going.

"Everything that we say we give away at these events, we haul in that one truck," Tracey said.

The Webb sisters have three more free fishing events this summer, the next is on July 22, and they're not sure they'll be able to hold it without a vehicle.

If you or anyone you know can help them, reach out to us on social media, and we will connect you with them.