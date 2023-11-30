Metro Detroit teacher on hit Netflix TV show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Riding off the success of Netflix's "Squid Game" comes "Squid Game: The Challenge," a competition show where 456 contestants go through a series of games inspired by the original show. One of the contestants going for the $4.56 million prize is teacher Justin Keyes from Brownstown Township.

Keyes calls himself an Average Joe, but he's far from it. Not only can you catch him on this game show but nearly 10 other ones, as he continuously looks to scratch his competitive itch.

Netflix Justin Keyes, a man from metro Detroit, lands on the hit Netflix TV show "Squid Game: The Challenge," which debuted in November 2023.

The energetic Garfield Elementary School physical education teacher and father of three heard about the show when he was also looking to sign up for another game show that he's a fan of, "Big Brother." When he heard back from "Squid Game: The Challenge," he says he was ecstatic for the new opportunity.

“The physical, mental and social part drew me in. I love competition. I’m the guy at staff meetings that’s like trying too hard," Keyes said with a smile.

It wasn't just the competition that drew him in, but the opportunity for him to change his life. He said he always wanted to give back to his father, who had always taken care of him.

Justin Keyes Justin Keyes, right, with his three daughters and father going as "The Price is Right" for Halloween.

“My dad’s always worked hard, sometimes two, three jobs. And he’s retired now, but it’d be great to have more flexibility in retirement," he said.

Keyes packed his bags and left for London in January of this year. For the next month, all the games — both physical and mental — really took a toll. With no phone or communication with the outside world, he really immersed himself in his role as contestant 149.

“It was harder than any marathon I’ve run, harder than any ultra I’ve trained for, and I’ve run up to 33 miles in a row before," Keyes said. "I was definitely feeling all the emotions, especially missing my girls — that was the longest I’ve ever been away from them.”

Netflix Justin Keyes, a man from metro Detroit, is contestant 149 on "Squid Game: The Challenge," which debuted in November 2023.

Now back in Michigan from the show, he says he's enjoying his newfound, small-town fame and excitement from his daughter's about being on Netflix.

"At pickup... for the girl’s school, I was a mini celebrity for 10 minutes," Keyes said with a giggle.

And game shows run in Keyes' blood. He hasn't been on just a few: he's been on "The Price is Right," where he won a car, "Let's Ask America," "Million Dollar Mile," "The Wall" and more.

So what's next for Keyes? More game shows.

“I had a coworker ask me when I got back.. did this scratch the itch? And I said no it spread it," Keyes said.

You can watch Keyes on Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge." The last episode will be released Dec. 6.