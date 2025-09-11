Local TUPSA member reacts to murder of Charlie Kirk amid increase in political violence

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a campus event at Utah Valley University, sending shockwaves through the political community and raising fresh concerns about escalating political violence in America.

Kirk, who built a national following by visiting college campuses to debate students on conservative issues, was speaking at an event similar to those he had held across the country, including a recent appearance in Michigan.

"Charlie was fearless, to say the least. He was never afraid to debate someone or have a conversation on any issue," said Sarah Baldwin, a University of Michigan senior who recently became a member of Turning Point USA.

Baldwin, who studies political science, said she learned of Kirk's death while in class when her father texted her the news.

"I think everyone is still really in shock. They told you he's gone, but you can't really believe it," Baldwin said. “You just can't believe he’s not here anymore. We all thought he’d keep going and be this political giant and force for the next 40, 50 years to come.”

Kirk had made several appearances in Michigan, speaking at Huntington Place in Detroit in 2024 and visiting Michigan State University in April. His organization, Turning Point USA, has chapters at college campuses across the country, including at the University of Michigan, which is relaunching its chapter this fall.

The shooting adds to a troubling pattern of political violence that has targeted figures across the political spectrum. Recent incidents include the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and shootings involving two Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Pontus Leander, director of the Center of Peace and Conflict Studies at Wayne State University, has been studying gun violence for a decade. He said polling data reveals concerning attitudes about political violence among Americans.

"The numbers are surprisingly high. It's about a quarter to roughly about a third of those who were polled could support or say that political violence could be justified in certain instances for certain political goals," Leander said.

Leander also noted that shooting incidents are receiving less sustained media attention than in the past.

"It used to be, for example, with mass shootings, if a mass shooting were to happen, it would stay in the news for weeks and weeks on end, and there would be follow up months later. Now, a mass shooting could happen and it's out of the news within a week," Leander said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the shooting, saying in a statement: "I am thinking of Charlie Kirk, his family, and the community at UVU after the horrific shooting that took place earlier today. Political violence of any form is unacceptable and must be condemned. Our country is founded on the freedom to stand up and speak your mind without fear of being hurt or killed. We must tone down the hateful and divisive rhetoric and center our common humanity. We settle our differences at the ballot box, not through violence. We all have a role to play in coming together and standing up against any and all forms of hatred and violence.”

Baldwin emphasized the human cost of the tragedy beyond political divisions.

"No matter what you think of Charlie Kirk, whether you love him or whether you disagree with him, recognize there is a family, there is a wife and children who just lost their father, so I think we should focus on that collective point of humanity," Baldwin said. "I think we need to keep having that dialogue to make things better and try to bridge the gap, but I'm a little concerned this is the world our kids will have to grow up in.”

