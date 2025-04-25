Local veteran has wheelchair-accessible car stolen, can't make critical doctor's appointments

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local Vietnam War veteran, who is disabled, and his son are struggling after their wheelchair-accessible 2008 GMC Envoy was stolen last weekend in the West Village neighborhood in Detroit.

The car was stolen near Jefferson Avenue and Van Dyke right outside the Parker House apartments.

WXYZ Where the car was last seen in Detroit

Deon Flowers was visiting his friend at the apartments last Saturday night. When he woke up Sunday morning to go to his car, it was gone.

Not having a source of transportation is not only affecting Deon getting to his job at the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building as a janitor, it's also affecting his father, who served in the Vietnam War and is disabled.

Deon Flowers Gene Flowers serving in the Vietnam War

Flowers is the primary caretaker for his father Gene. A few years ago, Gene Flowers suffered a stroke and became partially paralyzed. He now uses a wheelchair to get around and his son’s car was tailor-made with a silver ramp attached to the back to help him get around.

“Two years ago, well actually almost three, he suffered a major stroke, paralyzed his right side," Deon Flowers said. "He was over here by himself, so I came here and moved him to take care of my dad.”

Due to the stolen car, Gene Flowers is now not able to get to critical doctor's appointments. He also recently suffered a seizure that left him hospitalized.

WXYZ Deon Flowers (left), with his father Gene Flowers (right)

“For him to just suffer the seizure and was hospitalized for over a month and I get him home and finally get him set up and now I'm back to square one," Deon Flowers said. “It’s tough.”

Neighbors in the area say Deon Floweres is a selfless man who only helps others.

“I hope that any car wouldn’t get taken but out of all the cars, really it has me heartbroken," Aidan Burke, who lives in the area, said. "He’s one of the friendliest people I see around here all the time.”

Deon Flowers Deon's silver 2008 GMC Envoy, the vehicle also has an honor roll sticker on the back with a silver ramp attached

Neighbors also say that this problem isn’t new. Stolen vehicles and broken windows in West Village are a common occurrence. Deon Flowers just wants his car back, so he can take care of his father, who took care of his country.

Detroit police are investigating. If you know anything, be sure to call police. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family also has a fundraiser going to get another wheelchair-accessible car for Gene Flowers.

