Local veteran using second chance at life to help the elderly, disabled

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville veteran is using his second chance at life by helping the elderly and those with disabilities through his group Roseville Cares.

Fifty-five-year-old Maurice Edwards founded Roseville Cares in 2023.

"The mission is to provide various volunteer services for seniors and disabled," Edwards said.

WXYZ Maurice Edwards is the founder of Roseville Cares

It all stemmed from his second chance at life and wanting to give back.

Edwards served in the U.S. Navy for four years. During his out-processing, military doctors notified him of issues with his kidneys. They were issues he didn’t attend to, that only got worse.

"I didn’t take care of myself like I should. You know when you’re young, you think you’re invincible," Edwards said.

With a worsening kidney, Edwards was put on dialysis for five years. Then in 2019, he was with his wife when he received a call he will never forget.

"And I said 'babe, they’ve got a kidney for me,'" he said.

With his new kidney and new chance at life, he founded Roseville Cares on top of being a pastor and having a full-time job at a gym. Roseville Cares assists with any tasks the vulnerable population may need including moving, help with everyday tasks and shoveling and salting driveways and sidewalks in this harsh winter weather.

Volunteers like 18-year-old Dylan Pulley help Edwards do all the work for free.

“It’s honestly nice having him next to me, doing jobs with him and doing good for the seniors," Pulley said. "I kind of look up to him.”

Roseville Cares is looking for volunteers and donations for supplies to help shovel snow. If you'd like to help out, you can email Edwards are ltcroseville@gmail.com.