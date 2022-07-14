Local woman takes to couponing in order save extra cash; Here are her tips!

(WXYZ) — With the cost of gas and groceries straining our wallets, everyone is trying to save money where they can.

When I went to Facebook to ask about best practices and strategies to save money, Maria Topalovic from Novi reached out right away with her money-saving ways. She's saving a ton with coupons!

"Gone are the days where you go through the newspaper every weekend to clip coupons. We don't do that anymore," she said.

"What would you say to people who say, I don't have time to do all this? What would you say to those folks?" I asked.

"I work full time. I have two little kids. You know, I'm busy and I have time to do it," she responded.

So, she gave me some of her best practices. First, she said, always compare the price per unit. A bigger package doesn't always mean a better deal.

Next, when you find a really good deal, buy extras and stock up, even if it means filling up storage closets

"I stock up on diapers when I can get them for $0.15 a diaper or less," she said.

Topalovic even freezes extra perishables, like she she finds pork on sale.

"I put seasonings, I put barbecue sauce, I put it in a freezer bag, and then I write on, you know, what I have to do to cook it," she said.

Another tip is to combine coupons with sale items for maximum savings. If she finds something on sale, she will wait until she gets a coupon and buy a bunch of it.

Topalovic also said to use store apps in conjunction with money-saving apps, like iBotta, which allows you to redeem cash back on certain purchases you make in store.

She also takes advantage of credit card perks, too. She uses an American Express to get 6% cash back at the grocery store – up to $6,000 per year. It also offers cash back on streaming services and gas.