Long Lake Road closure begins in Troy, drivers brace for delays and detours

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major road closure is now underway in Troy, and drivers who regularly use Long Lake Road are preparing for weeks of detours and travel disruptions.

The city of Troy has closed East Long Lake Road between Rochester Road and Livernois Road to through traffic as part of the ongoing Rochester Road reconstruction project. The closure is expected to last about three weeks while crews complete paving and intersection work in the area.

For many drivers, the latest construction project is another source of frustration in a region already dealing with numerous road projects.

“That’s kind of crazy. Three weeks they’re closing it down?!” Troy resident Tahiyya Choudhury said.

Watch Ryan Marshall's video report below:

Long Lake Road between Livernois & Rochester in Troy closed for three weeks

Others questioned the timing of the project.

“I’m surprised they waited until this time of the year to do it,” said Steve Fowlow, a newspaper delivery driver who regularly travels through the area.

Drivers say navigating the construction zones has become increasingly challenging, especially for those unfamiliar with Troy's road network.

“It’s just a lot to deal with the construction now,” Choudhury said. “I just tried to turn onto Rochester, and I didn’t realize the whole road was closed down. So I had to go all the way around. It’s just an inconvenience, especially for people who don’t really know this area as well.”

Warren resident Ahmed Safwan said construction has made it harder to rely on GPS navigation.

“Yeah, it really is,” Safwan said when asked about relying on GPS. “I think we have to rely on instincts and experience, honestly. Back in the day, they didn’t have GPS, and I’m starting to get that feeling now. That’s how it feels with construction around.”

The closure could also affect local workers whose jobs depend on staying on schedule.

Fowlow, who has delivered newspapers in the area for three decades, said longer routes can increase fuel costs and cut into earnings.

“With gas prices being as high as they are, it’s gotta make it even tougher because you’re wasting more gas to go further out of your way,” Fowlow said. “That’s something that a lot of people are going to dread doing.”

While he expects the next few weeks to be difficult, Fowlow said he will adapt.

“I’m sure it’s going to be pretty tough,” he said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t take them long. They had Rochester Road down to one lane not too long ago. It’s an advantage for me because I’m out at night, but for the day traffic, it’s going to be rough.”

Despite the frustration, many residents say they understand the work needs to be completed.

“It’s really frustrating,” Choudhury said. “But we just kind of gotta get used to it. There’s not much we can do about it.”

City officials say local access will remain available for residents and businesses in the affected area during construction. Many drivers said they are looking forward to the day when the roadwork is finally complete and traffic patterns return to normal.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

