Longtime Detroit reporter Al Allen passes away

(WXYZ) — Longtime Detroit reporter Al Allen has died at the age of 79, Fox 2 Detroit announced on Wednesday. The station reports that he died Tuesday night at the hospital.

Allen spent more than five decades covering Detroit in various roles. The Arkansas native started covering news for WJLB radio in the 1970s, according to the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. He originally came to Detroit to work at WGPR-FM, the first Black-owned TV station in the country.

Allen joined us in 2023 as we held a Black History Month roundtable at WGPR.

Watch below: Al Allen on the WXYZ Black History Month roundtable at WGPR in 2023

A Black History Month roundtable at WGPR

According to the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame, Allen joined Fox 2 in 1984 and was with the station until his retirement in 2012.

In 2018, Allen wrote his memoir titled, “We’re Standing By.” The book’s description says, “Now, in this unique memoir, Al reports on his own life, sharing his story with his trademark, tell-it-like-it-is style that's rooted in old school journalistic integrity.”

He also joined our Chuck Stokes on “Spotlight on the News” in 2018 to talk about his memoir and his historic career in Detroit.

Watch below: Al Allen talks about his new memoir on Spotlight on the News with Chuck Stokes

Al Allen on Spotlight on the News in 2018

Our thoughts are with all of Allen’s family and friends.

