Looming Michigan government shutdown could result in closure of state offices, parks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A state government shutdown is looming in Michigan as a result of lawmakers failing to reach a budget deal.

If the deadline is missed, there could be a tremendous impact across the state.

Outside the Secretary of State office in Southfield, driver Olivia Jones shared her feelings about the potential closure of state offices if lawmakers don’t reach a budget deal before Oct. 1, when the state’s new fiscal year begins.

“If they don’t, you won’t be able to get proper documents and everything handled like that,” Jones said.

It's something residents realize could impact the entire state.

“Everybody. If you can’t come in and do your business, especially with your cars,” said David Warren, who was visiting the Secretary of State office. “I just got my driver’s license and my car renewed, and if I couldn’t do that, what would I do? I couldn’t drive legally.”

It’s a situation Warren says must be avoided and state leaders should set aside partisanship to overcome.

Lawmakers told me the chance of a shutdown is something weighing heavily on them and a scenario that can still be avoided.

Over in Northville at Maybury State Park, I found Gerard Zak celebrating his birthday and wishing for progress that’ll prevent park closures.

“Something like this is close by. For families. I have three grandchildren and one coming up. Yes, it’s very important,” Zak said.

Dialed into what’s unfolding hour by hour, state Sen. John Damoose, R, from northern Michigan says a deal should’ve been hammered out well before now and he recalls the last time a shutdown happened.

“2007 and 2009, which were only shutdowns that lasted a few hours. But they had contingencies in place. State parks would be closed immediately, Secretary of State offices would be closed immediately. The real fear is what happens if this drags on,” Damoose said.

Rep. Alabas Farhat, D, from Dearborn further explained impacts we could see if a shutdown happens.

“You’re going to see services grind to a halt. You’re going to see stores not be able to sell lottery tickets. Government shutdown is a real thing. If the state government shuts down, you’ll see that start to trickle into schools,” Farhat said.

A spokesperson for the State Budget Office told me in part of a statement that they’re contingency planning for different scenarios but still hope to see a budget worked out.

Secretary of State Jocely Benson released the following statement: