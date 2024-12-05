Love for the Motor City: Football fans from UK in Detroit for Lions-Packers game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Social media influencers and NFL enthusiasts Lauren Saddington and her fiancé Daniel Hanbridge have a special place in their hearts for the Motor City. It started back in April during the NFL Draft.

The couple returned for the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

"I just thought I would never go to Detroit," Saddington said.

Watch a TikTok video made by Lauren Saddington and Daniel Hanbridge during a Detroit visit below:

Sports fan from the UK shares love for Detroit

However, the couple has a passion for football, particularly as dedicated Green Bay Packers fans. Hanbridge won a chance to go to the draft after being named International Fan of the Year.

"Detroit is a very special place to us," Hanbridge said.

During their first visit, both Saddington and Hanbridge donned their Packers gear, but it was the warm atmosphere and welcoming spirit of the city that captured their hearts.

"When we came, we absolutely loved it — the atmosphere, just everything," Saddington said.

Hanbridge agreed.

"The people here made it so special for us. It was unbelievable," he said.

After their memorable experience at the draft, the couple returned to the UK, but their connection to Detroit only deepened. They made a second trip to witness the grand reopening of Michigan Central Station, further solidifying their bond with the city.

"Detroit is the first place where we felt we could live. It feels like a second home," Saddington said.

Their admiration for Detroit continues to grow.

"Speaking to people from Detroit, you really understand how special the city is and how much it means to everyone," Hanbridge said.

However, the Honolulu Blue is growing on Saddington and she may be shifting her loyalty from the Packers to the Lions.

"I have to say, the colors really do it for me," she said.

Both Saddington and Hanbridge are excited about the Packers vs. Lions game at Ford Field, an experience that only a Detroit Lions game can provide.

"There's nothing quite like a Detroit Lions fan and because they're doing so well, the atmosphere is going to be electric," Saddington said.

Hanbridge added: "To be able to go to the game tonight is incredible."

