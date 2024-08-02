'Low bond' for accused drunken driver questioned by Shelby Township community

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police dash camera video shows a woman accused of driving "super drunk" dashing through a Shelby Township neighborhood.

She’s accused of crashing into property and leaving behind damage on July 21. Police said her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

The police chief and others took to social media questioning what they feel is a low bond the suspect received.

Watch the dashcam video below:

Video shows suspected Shelby Twp. drunk driver hit vehicles, drove through back yard

“She went on a rampage in here for probably 15 minutes,” said Gary Head, who witnessed the incident from his home that night.

The police dashcam video shows Head trying to intervene.

“She ran through there, just missed my car by about a foot. So, I ran after her through the backyard,” he said.

The driver, who police identify as 33-year-old Madison Forsyth, circled Head’s home after already hitting several cars and other property in the neighborhood as police followed and tried to block her in.

I asked Sgt. Kevin Bailey with the Shelby Township Police Department how they prepare for these incidents.

“You know, a lot of times, you just hope that your training kicks in and you just try to be safe,” Bailey said.

Bailey says the first priority for officers on the scene that night was stopping the drunken driver’s vehicle and alerting others to stay out the way.

“She did drive in a manor toward innocent bystanders that were out that heard the commotion and had stepped out of the house and were watching what was going on,” Bailey said.

Fortunately, Forsyth hit a light post and went no further.

But some say unfortunately, the judge let her out of jail too easily. Chief Robert Shelide posted about it on the department’s Facebook page.

The judge set a bond at $5,000. Forsyth only needed to pay $500 to get out.

“She got out on a really low bond, which makes sense in certain cases. I know everybody doesn’t have the money, but when you’re endangering cops and people, I think that was total BS,” Head said.

Bailey said several vehicles were damaged and people were scared as Forsyth drove through the neighborhood.

“People were scared. They thought that they were going to get hit by this vehicle and for such a low bond usually, we want the bond to represent the crime,” Bailey said. “I’m sure that the court system takes into consideration that this is a first offense, so that may be something that they took into consideration when making bond.”

Head has a message for those who consider to drink and drive.

“People need to realize that if you’re going to drink, have a designated driver, throw ‘em your keys. It’s not that difficult. it’s not that hard, Uber or something,” Head said.

We’ve learned Forsyth has no criminal history. I reached out to Forsyth as well as her attorney and both had no comment. She’s due back in court Monday.

I called 41-A District Court for comment and an explanation on the bond amount. As of Friday evening, I have not heard back.

