Loyal customers raising funds to help reopen Detroit's Temple Bar

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was 18 years ago when Kyla Cruz first stepped foot inside Detroit’s Temple Bar. It's a place that has since become like home to her and a safe space for many.

“I haven't been anywhere that feels like being here. It definitely feels like family and everyone is really opening and welcoming and kind,” Cruz said of the bar and its customer base. "A lot of people identify as gay, queer, trans and to have a space in the community where you can come and feel safe and feel like you are family here, there aren't a lot of places like that.”

That’s why many in the community were devastated back in May when the facade of the historic building suddenly came crumbling down, closing the sidewalk in front of the bar, and the bar itself, for longer than anticipated.



Watch our May report when the bar closed for repairs in the video below:

Detroit’s Temple Bar facade crumbles, now closed for repairs

"We were expecting to be open in 30 to 60 days,” owner George Boukas said.

Boukas has been the owner of Temple Bar for 37 years. The bar was first opened in 1927 by Boukas' father.

George Boukas

"My first time here, I was 4 years old,” Boukas said. "It's pretty amazing. It’s been quite a change.”

But the historic nature of the bar is also in part what’s delaying its reopening. The pieces of the nearly 100-year-old facade that crumbled are heavy, carved pieces of limestone. Boukas says any plans to rebuild must first be approved by the Cass Park Historic Commission, which Boukas says wants it redone like the original.

“They want it done as architecturally correct as it was done in the 20s or before and with the same materials,” Boukas said.

That is what makes this project even more costly and why the bar’s manager and customers launched an online fundraiser to assist Boukas in the rebuild. As of Wednesday night, it has already raised more than $12,000.

Boukas said funds will also be used to help employees who have been off work during the closure.

“I was left speechless because the community support has been incredible," Boukas said. "It’s just very, very touching.”

It's touching not for only Boukas but also for his loyal customers who he can’t wait to welcome back.

“What it means to me can only be a fraction of how important of a space it is to him,” Cruz said. “You can tell how important this space is just with how quickly the community has come together.”

“It's always been a safe space for them," Boukas said. "It's a party place. People love to come here to dance, they love to come here to socialize, they love to come here to meet the diversity of our clientele. To me, that’s the most important thing.”

If all goes according to plan, Boukas hopes to welcome customers back at Temple Bar in early November.