M-14 reconstruction project starts this morning: here's what you need to know

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another reconstruction project starts this morning on M-14, and it could cause headaches for drivers commuting to work.

Starting at 6 a.m. this morning, the ramp from NB I-275 to I-96 will be closed until late June. Additionaly, the ramp from SB I-275 to I-96 is also closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and the ramp from the EB I-96 exit to Newburgh is closed until late June. 7 News Traffic Reporter Ali Hoxie has alternate routes you can take in the screenshots above.

This is all part of the big M-14 reconstruction project that kicked off in February.

As Ali mentioned, the detour MDOT suggests taking is I-275 northbound to eastbound I-696, then going southbound on the Lodge Freeway before continuing southbound of Southfield Freeway and back onto I-96.

We heard mixed reactions when we broke the news to drivers who use this stretch every day.

“At least 15 minutes extra drive they would have," said Ajit Mehta. "And, if there’s a traffic condition because of the weather or any kind of an accident, then it would take at least 25 minutes extra you know.”

“Just have to deal with it. That’s all I can say," said Henry Sanders. "But, we appreciate the Governor there that’s trying to fix the road because they were in a terrible shape. And, you had to dodge potholes especially on 696. And, when you’re getting ready to get on to 96, [it’s] about the same way.”

MDOT is also closing the Newburgh road exit from eastbound I-96 and eastbound Schoolcraft road will have one lane open at Newburgh road, with the crossover bridges west of Newburgh also being closed.