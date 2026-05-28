Mackinac Policy Conference day 3: Michigan leaders call for unity and long-term economic growth

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan leaders in business, law, and the nonprofit sector gathered for day 3 of the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island, calling for bipartisan cooperation to improve the state's economic standing and quality of life.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Michigan leaders push for unity, growth at Mackinac Policy Conference

The conference brought together stakeholders from across Michigan to discuss education, workforce development, and public policy. A central theme throughout the day was unity — and the hope that conversations happening on the island will translate into action back home.

Focus Hope, a Detroit-based nonprofit that helps feed seniors and improve job skills training, was among the organizations represented. CEO Portia Roberson said the conference offers a valuable opportunity for collaboration.

"It's an opportunity to talk with our funders and other people in the non-profit space about the work we are doing. What they're doing. We are in a position now to figure out ways we don't step on each other's toes. There is enough funding for us all to continue to do the work we are doing," Roberson said.

Paul Mersino, CEO of Butzel, one of Detroit's oldest law firms, said the conference's theme of coming together must extend beyond Mackinac Island.

"One of the themes this year is coming together. I hope that theme is born out past this conference. It's one thing to say that while we are all in the same room and applaud it, I'd love to see both sides of the political spectrum and business community coming together to forge some great policies," Mersino said.

Mersino added that businesses are looking for stable, long-term conditions in which to grow.

"I think if we truly are able to work together and find some actual concrete, long-term planning that businesses and families can plan around, I think that would be a big part of the success," Mersino said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel addressed Michigan's challenges in areas like income per capita and education, but pointed to recent wins as proof of what bipartisan cooperation can accomplish. Wednesday's signing of a major investment in Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the announcement of the 2027 NCAA Final Four coming to Detroit were among the examples he cited.

"What the governor did and the President of the United States, they came to Selfridge Air Base together and said we are making an announcement. Those F-15 EXs are coming to Selfridge. We are having that replacement of that fighter mission as SANG Base. You have a democrat Governor and Republican President who said forget we are Democrat and Republican, we are doing this on behalf of the state of Michigan," Hackel said.

A forum was also held for the RX Kids program, where conversations took place with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha from Michigan State University about public health and the next generation.

I also sat down with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield to discuss Detroit's economic future, public safety, and neighborhoods. That interview will air at 6.

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