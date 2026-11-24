MACOMB TOWNSHIP (WXYZ) — MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after drivers reported bricks being thrown at moving vehicles along Hall Road, shattering windshields and raising concerns that someone could be seriously injured or killed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating two incidents reported Sunday night in the area of Westbridge Manor, a mobile home community along Hall Road in Macomb Township.

See the full story from Macomb Township reporter Evan Sery in the video below

Macomb County deputies investigate reports of bricks thrown at moving cars on Hall Road

One of the drivers, 23-year-old Carson of Macomb Township, said he was driving near Westbridge Manor when a brick struck his vehicle and shattered the windshield.

“I felt the wind coming in from the car, and I was just like stunned for a second,” Carson said.

He said the brick narrowly missed hitting him.

“It went by my head, just 6 inches to the right,” Carson said.

Video taken moments after the incident shows the damage to the windshield. Carson can be heard saying, “Someone just threw a concrete brick at my car,” before showing how the windshield had been shattered.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it is also investigating a similar incident involving another vehicle in the same area around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Stephanie Ray, who lives in Westbridge Manor, said the incidents are especially concerning because her normal commute begins around the time the vehicles were struck.

“That could have been my car being damaged,” Ray said.

Ray said throwing an object at a moving vehicle could have consequences far beyond property damage.

“How could someone do that?” Ray said. “They could have killed someone, also swerved into somebody and took someone else’s life.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating, but no suspects have been identified.

Carson said whoever is responsible needs to understand how dangerous the actions are.

“It’s not a game to be playing with other people’s lives,” Carson said. “I know it might seem funny or whatever, but at the end of the day you could have killed someone, and multiple people actually because there’s multiple people involved, and you ought to be put in jail for a long time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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