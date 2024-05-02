Macomb County deputy rescues baby rabbits in bag after they were thrown from a car

A Macomb County sheriff's deputy rescued a bag full of baby rabbits after they were thrown from a car earlier this week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 7 p.m. from someone who said they saw a person throw a plastic bag out a car window, and that bag had baby rabbits inside.

When a deputy arrived, they found the bag tied with multiple knots, and there was one rabbit's mouth and nose poking out of a hole in the bag with a knot tied around the rabbit's neck. The rest of the bag had an airtight seal.

The deputy couldn't untie the knots but used a key to rip a hole in the bag and provide oxygen to the baby rabbits.

Deputies then contacted the Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo, and they took in the rabbits. Unfortunately, one had already died, officials say.

DAWG Director Kelly LaBonty said the rabbits were about 1-2 weeks old and were unable to live on their own without care from their mother or rehab efforts.

Deputies say the suspect was a younger to middle-aged white male driving a small red Chevy car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.