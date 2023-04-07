Macomb County measuring rainfall with new program

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An innovative new program across Macomb County is connecting citizens with the latest data involving rainfall.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says setting up a large number of gauges helps track waterfall in real time to provide important information countywide.

“It’s nice to know they are thinking of things that would better our community,” Lisa Witkowski said.

She’s had flooding issues as well as a garden that’s been water deprived.

“Our lawns are looking pretty yellowish or brownish.” she added.

Maps provided by the Public Works office show 22 locations that can measure intensity, history and duration. The technology can also help manage storage in the sewer system.

“They can use the data to see what the history of rain is in their area and whether or not they need to be watering as much as they are,” said Miller, who is proud of the interactive map. “Thinking about how much water consumption they have in their household is very important.”

“If you can count on rain to handle what you can’t afford, it’s really a blessing in disguise,” Witkowski said.

For more information on how to track rainfall, visit the county’s website.