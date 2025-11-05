Macomb County opens 24/7 substance use engagement center to help people avoid jail, hospitals

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new facility in Sterling Heights is offering people struggling with addiction a different path to recovery – one that leads away from emergency rooms and jail cells.

The Macomb County Community Mental Health Substance Use Engagement Center opened its doors this week, providing round-the-clock support for individuals facing addiction challenges. The facility aims to intervene before people end up hospitalized or incarcerated.

"We created this particular opportunity for those individuals who might be experiencing a substance use challenge to be able to come here, get some rest, get resources, and get routed to their most appropriate level of care," said Traci Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Macomb County Community Mental Health.

The center emphasizes compassion over punishment, meeting people where they are in their recovery journey.

"We kind of meet them where they're at, and even if they don't want to necessarily receive assistance that day, we ensure that they have the information so when they are ready to receive services, they have it," Smith said.

The facility comes as Michigan communities face a growing opioid crisis. According to the University of Michigan Opioid Research Institute, there are roughly 224 opioid deaths per day across the United States.

"There is a crisis directly related to opiate and fentanyl use. We can't wait for it to continue to grow. We have to be able to have a solution to impact today," Smith said.

Law enforcement leaders believe the center could significantly reduce repeat offenses and give people a genuine chance to rebuild their lives.

"It will decrease recidivism. I can guarantee you," said Elizabeth Darga, Undersheriff of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Andy Satterfield of Sterling Heights Police emphasized how addressing addiction helps the entire community.

"If you don't address that, it's just we're just releasing them back out and not giving them the help they need. It ties up resources for the police, the courts," Satterfield said.

For county leaders, the center represents more than just services – it offers hope.

"Once these people find out there's somebody that cares about them, they are going to look at things a little differently," Darga said.

The Macomb County Community Mental Health Substance Use Engagement Center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

