Macomb County Prosecutor cracking down on teens who make 'kill lists'

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido has a warning for students who make so-called "Kill lists." This comes following the surge in school threats and after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Since the Oxford shooting, there have been 40 cases of teens in Macomb County making kill lists or hit lists.

Prosecutor Lucido says those who make threats will face the full extent of the law.

"They may think in their minds that this is acceptable, or that this is just a joke. There's nothing acceptable. There's nothing jokingly. A threat made on one's life is a threat, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

The goal is to first seek charges and then to have student offenders evaluated psychologically.

We spoke with a parent and grandparent who say it's a great move

"They need to make it more strict because we have children that are not able or are afraid to speak up and they may see what's going on and the end result it's too late," she said.

Lucido says there's no such thing as an idle threat.

"Whether they need mental help, mental counseling, whether they need any kind of intervention in regards to a family matter, those things we need to ignite as soon as possible," he said.