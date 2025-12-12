Macomb County residents pack zoning meeting to oppose proposed data center

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Washington Township residents filled the township hall Thursday night to voice strong opposition to a proposed data center development that could transform 312 acres of land into a technical campus and data center.

The Washington Township Zoning Board considered a rezoning request that would change the property from agricultural residential to industrial research technology. The land is located south of 32 Mile Road and east of M-53.

California-based real estate company Prologis is proposing the "32 Mile Technical Campus" project, which would include a data center and technical campus. According to online documents, the company cited Michigan's tax incentives, growth of artificial intelligence technologies and access to infrastructure as reasons the land is desirable.

"When you don't know what they're going to do with the land, then we get handcuffed," one resident said during the meeting.

Environmental concerns dominated the discussion among residents who attended the standing-room-only meeting.

"This is going to be a huge energy drain. So my concern is how are they going to manage that?" James Eridon said.

Jacob Newby, a Bruce Township resident, expressed curiosity about the project's water usage plans.

"I'm curious about if they're planning to use the well water to cool the systems down or whether they're planning to use village water," Newby said.

Terry Templin, who lives near the proposed site, said he understands the need for technological advancement but doesn't want it in his backyard.

"If it affects lives, people are going to be upset about that and I'm close enough to where it's going affect me," Templin said.

The township has addressed some concerns online, stating the project would not need to draw groundwater and is not expected to raise water or sewer rates.

"There's no stopping this — that's the problem. There's no stopping this growth," Templin said.

The planning commission did not make a recommendation to the Washington Township Board of Trustees Thursday night. They will meet again in early January to continue discussions.

