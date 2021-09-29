Macomb, St. Clair counties launch program to help residents get criminal records expunged

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Macomb/St. Clair Michigan Works! (M/SC MW!) has launched a new program in Macomb and St. Clair counties that can help county residents get their criminal records expunged.

The program's launch is a part of the Clean Slate Pilot (CSP) Program which can, in turn, lead to better jobs, housing, and educational access for applicants.

To determine eligibility and begin the application process, applicants must complete an initial application form.

Clean Slate applicants will be introduced to all the services and resources of Macomb/St. Clair Michigan Works! including job fairs, resume writing, job search assistance, and if eligible, training funds may be available to assist in providing a better and brighter future.