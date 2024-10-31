Macomb Township home brings in people from hours away during Halloween season

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township man spends days and tens of thousands of dollars decorating his home with animatronics replicating a professional haunted house to bring the community together for Halloween.

In the area of Chesterbrook Drive and Tecumseh Drive, Paul Buonbrisco has been decorating his home for Halloween for 18 years.

“People come from hour, two and a half hours away — unbelievable," he said.

Buonbrisco puts up the decor and animantronics with the help of neighbors in September, so the entire community has a few weeks to enjoy the spooks and screams. And at 7 p.m. every night until 10:30 p.m., people from all over come to enjoy show.

“The kids make me keep it going. When I hear them love it and their little scares and parents say we love what you do, that’s what keeps me going forward," Buonbrisco said.

While the electricity bill can add up and each animatronic can go from a few thousand dollars to $10,000, his home has become a community tradition unlike any other.

“I love seeing the smiles and everything. It just brings happiness to everyone," neighbor Brody Wesley said.

Buonbrisco continues to do this despite his own personal health struggles. He lost his leg in 2021 due to complications with rectal cancer. Now, neighbors like John Tomlinson and Wesley put the entire show on.

“I work on all the cylinders, the controllers, valves, everything else," Tomlinson said.

You can check out the home on Halloween starting at 5:30 p.m.